Reactions from Quad Cities residents as old I-74 bridge is imploded

It's a fun but bittersweet moment for many Quad Citizens as a nearly century old bridge is imploded Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hundreds across the Quad Cities gathered along the riverfront to watch the implosion of the old eastbound I-74 bridge.

On June 18, around 200 people gathered a few blocks down Leach Park in Bettendorf just off the bike trail.

"Emotional right now because growing up, I remember them building the span and then going across, always making sure you had a nickel and dime to cross these bridges," resident Francisco Sierra said.

"I used to have a girlfriend that, when I was in high school, I went to Bettendorf but she lived in Moline," resident Debbie Guilfoyle said. "We went back and forth across the bridge with tickets -- I still have a couple tickets."

People gathered in other locations as well, such as Andrew Burke and his family, who were watching off River Drive in Moline.

That bridge has been here my whole life," Burke said. "40 plus years seeing that bridge there and just watching it going away will be pretty cool."

Some memories, however, are not as fond, like when the bridge had only one lane each.

"If there was an accident, I mean the bridges just stopped," resident Mary Stringer said. "It was bad enough with both things open, but just with one, they couldn't get the emergency vehicles on and stuff."

The anticipation built as a preliminary detonation happened close to 7:30 a.m. to scare off wildlife, followed by the big implosion.

Many watched in awe as controlled explosives took down the vertical structures, crashing into the river. Some missed the implosion as in many viewing locations the sound was delayed by several seconds.

"I want an instant replay!" Stringer said. "I do too," her friend said. "I'll have to see it on the news."

Sierra missed the action himself: he was strategically standing on top of a large yellow brick, but climbed down just minutes after the implosion. Zachary Williams took his place and recorded the moment on his phone, sending the video to a thankful Sierra.