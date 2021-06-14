ImpactLife pushes for blood donations after record-low week

Anyone who registers during the week of June 14 will get a free voucher for a $10 gift card.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Monday, June 14th is World Blood Donor day, and ImpactLife (formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center) is asking eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood.

ImpactLife says because of COVID-19 blood drive cancellations and the Memorial Day holiday, donations during the first week of June were the lowest they've been in 15 months.

"ImpactLife seeks to collect approximately 3,500 donations every week," the organization said in a statement, "During the week of May 31, blood donation at ImpactLife donation centers and mobile blood drives fell to just 2,500 donations."

According to ImpactLife, 2,500 donations is only enough for a one-to-two-day supply of blood components for the more than 120 hospitals they supply to.

In honor of World Blood Donor Day, ImpactLife is giving anyone who registers to donate during the week of June 14 a voucher for a $10 gift card. They can choose between places such as Amazon, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks, or Walmart.