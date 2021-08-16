Love like Louden: ImpactLife holds blood drive in honor of two-year-old boy

The blood drive will run from now through Sept. 18 in memory of Louden Lofgren who passed away in April, 2021.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Louden Lofgren was just two-years-old when he passed away earlier this year in April.

"He had surgery, he had his tubes put in and then he had his adenoids removed," said Louden's aunt, Olivia Foglesong. "After that, he just wasn't right. We don't technically know what happened, but we do know that he did need some blood transfusions after that. And then later on, he ended up having a lot of bleeding and ended up not being able to maintain the amount of blood he needed to be able to continue to live."

Louden was in hospitals for two weeks and ended up passing away at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Foglesong said they learned what a large need there was for blood.

"He was O+ and so that was something that he needed," she said. "Even when he was at the Muscatine Hospital, they had to thaw blood for him to be able to get a blood transfusion."

This inspired their family to partner with ImpactLife to host a blood drive in Louden's honor. The blood drive began Aug. 16 and goes until Sept. 18. Many of the family members attended on the first day to donate themselves.

"I've heard previously before, like, we're in need of blood or different things, but until something actually happened, and until it, you know, kind of pulled at my heartstrings, you know, just to be able to see the real need up close and in person that now I definitely will continue to donate," Foglesong said.

On Sept. 18, the family is also planning a Love like Louden 5K run and Kids 100-Yard Dash Fun Run to help raise money for ImpactLife.

"Loudon loved to run, and he was an on the go, constant boy," Foglesong said. "Something he also liked to do was go on stroller rides with my dad, and so they did it frequently, almost every day."

She added that he was an energetic kid and a huge Hawkeyes fan. He also loved to play with his older sisters and cousins who will be participating in the run.