Immigrant business owners can apply for assistance through this local organization

They are providing up to $5 million in small business relief.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit is connecting business owners to free resources.

The Summit was held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Aug. 30, 2022. However resources are still available. The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit focuses on businesses owned by immigrants, refugees and under-represented populations. Their goal is to provide counseling, technical assistance and support.

Right now they are providing up to $5 million in small business relief to those businesses who qualify.

"That's a recurring theme this year is just thinking of how to scale during this post -COVID recovery that is supposed to be going back to normal but we know things are not back to normal so we just want to give business owners the resources to navigate," said Catherine Tran with the Immigrant Entrepreneur Summit.

The project is supporting up to 600 diverse small business owners over the course of two years. They are offering pandemic-specific loan products with "favorable interest rates" to small and diverse Iowa Businesses.

The IES partners with the Iowa Center for Economic Success, Lutheran Services of Iowa, Iowa's West Coast Initiative and Drake University.