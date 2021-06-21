Illinois to end license suspensions for unpaid fees

The new law goes into effect July 1, as part of Illinois' recent criminal reform bill.

MOLINE, Ill. — Drivers in Illinois no longer have to worry about losing their license because of unpaid fees.

Under the current law, drivers face suspension after five or more unpaid camera tickets. They also face a "hold" (meaning they cannot renew their license) after one unpaid traffic ticket.

Starting July 1, the SAFE-T Act will end license suspensions for all unpaid traffic tickets, red light and speed camera tickets and parking tickets.

According to the License to Work social service organization, the bill will remove suspensions and holds from an estimated 350,000 Illinois driving records. They say the biggest relief will be felt in communities of color.

"In zip codes with majority Black residents, there are about five times more suspensions and holds per capita for failure to pay a debt, fine, or fee," it says on their website.

The law is part of House Bill 3653, a sweeping criminal justice and police reform bill authored by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and signed into law in February of 2021.

If your license is currently suspended because of an unpaid ticket fee, it will be cleared automatically by July 1.

Drivers with a suspension or for other reasons, like for driving under the influence or failure to pay child support, will remain suspended.