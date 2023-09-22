Illinois State Police seize over 5,000 pounds of cannabis in Henry County

Officials estimate the cannabis was worth between $6.3 and $14.7 million and said it was one of the largest seizures in ISP history.

GENESEO, Ill. — The Illinois State Police recently conducted one of its largest seizures ever after stopping two people in Henry County. ISP secured over 5,000 pounds of illegal cannabis.

On Sept. 20 at approximately 5:30 p.m., an ISP officer stopped a 2000 Provost Bus on I-80 in Henry County, according to a press release. An ISP canine was alerted to the scent of narcotics, and a subsequent search revealed several packages of cannabis stored throughout the vehicle.

Officers say there was approximately 5,231 pounds of cannabis in total, with an estimated value between $6.3 and $14.7 million dollars.

Robert Mazo, 29, and Pedro Arreola, 33, both of California, were arrested and charged with cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to the release.