Illinois State Police using enhanced background checks for firearm purchasers less than 21 years old

So far, officers say they've reviewed nearly 3,200 purchases.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Young Illinois residents looking to purchase a firearm in the future will need to go through a few extra steps in order to do so.

Under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the Illinois State Police have implemented additional layers of review on gun sales in the state when the buyer is younger than 21 years old. Agencies are now able to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies in Illinois and beyond about interactions with juveniles and if any of those interactions may disqualify them from owning a gun. Of the nearly 3,200 checks that have been performed, ISP says three firearm sales were denied.

“Every day, ISP performs lifesaving background checks on firearms purchasers to prevent individuals who are a threat to themselves or others from obtaining a gun," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Under this federal Act, ISP has enhanced our background check process for those under 21, giving law enforcement a fuller picture of the individual seeking to buy a firearm, stopping potential tragedies. This is not theoretical – this is real interdiction that happens every day."

ISP officials said that they additionally are checking criminal history and mental health repositories when visitors from out-of-state attempt to purchase a firearm in Illinois.