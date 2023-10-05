x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Illinois State Police using enhanced background checks for firearm purchasers less than 21 years old

So far, officers say they've reviewed nearly 3,200 purchases.
Credit: AP
FILE - Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Young Illinois residents looking to purchase a firearm in the future will need to go through a few extra steps in order to do so.

Under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the Illinois State Police have implemented additional layers of review on gun sales in the state when the buyer is younger than 21 years old. Agencies are now able to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies in Illinois and beyond about interactions with juveniles and if any of those interactions may disqualify them from owning a gun. Of the nearly 3,200 checks that have been performed, ISP says three firearm sales were denied.

“Every day, ISP performs lifesaving background checks on firearms purchasers to prevent individuals who are a threat to themselves or others from obtaining a gun," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Under this federal Act, ISP has enhanced our background check process for those under 21, giving law enforcement a fuller picture of the individual seeking to buy a firearm, stopping potential tragedies. This is not theoretical – this is real interdiction that happens every day." 

ISP officials said that they additionally are checking criminal history and mental health repositories when visitors from out-of-state attempt to purchase a firearm in Illinois.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

3 Things to Know | Quad Cities morning headlines for Oct. 5, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out