Illinois State Horseshoe Tournament returns to the Quad Cities after over a decade

The ISHPA State Tournament hasn't been hosted in the Quad Cities since 2009.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Illinois State Horseshoe Pitchers Association State Tournament was held in Moline on Saturday.

"Everybody loves just coming and participating in the state tournament, it's basically our Super Bowl of the year for Illinois," said Austin Bailey, Tournament Director.

The state tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. ISHPA pitchers say they've been eager to get back on the court.

"Everyone was disappointed we didn't have one last year," said Ken Kiefer, ISHPA member.

"It's just a great feeling to finally be back here with our state tournament and just to see all the pitchers here, it just makes me feel great," said Bailey.

Pitchers say it's more to the game than winning and that members have built a family away from home.

"There aren't any better friends than the horseshoe pitchers, we're like a big family when we get together," said Bailey.

ISHPA President, Mike Wood says that horseshoe is an aging sport and their goal is to bring interest to a younger generation for the sport to live on.

"I lost good friends along the way because of the time period and everything," said Wood.

Organization leaders say they want to pass along friendship, comradery and hard work to younger players.