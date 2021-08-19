Illinois signs new motorcycle bill

The bill requires all passengers to have at least one foot on a peg or footrest.

MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois governor signed a new bill Friday, which targets motorcycle safety.

“House Bill 656 started out as a request regarding children on motorcycles,” ABATE State Legislative Coordinator, Josh Witkowski said. "There was a motorcyclist in Livingston county who was taking a very, very small child and placing them on a motorcycle on a gas tank which is already illegal.”

Witkowski helped write the bill, which states that the passenger of a motorcycle must be able to rest their foot on the foot rest while the motorcycle is in motion.

“Now that we have this new bill coming out, it addresses some of the problems we’ve had all along,” member of the ABATE Blackhawk Chapter, Tim Wassell said. “Prior to this new bill coming out, the only thing we were able to teach people for safety when taking passengers was they had to have somewhere to sit and somewhere to put their feet. But there wasn’t legislation to put a lot of teeth behind that, so people were coming up with ways to put people on their bike.”

With this new bill, all motorcycle passengers are required to have a proper length foot rest to ride.

“I know my grandchildren could ride on my bike before they could ride on my wife’s bike, because there is about a three-inch difference on where those floors are,” Wassell said.