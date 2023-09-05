Western Illinois schools to receive $4M in evidence-based funding

More than $300 million is available for Illinois schools during fiscal year 2024.

MOLINE, Ill — Illinois schools will be getting a bump in their revenue, as funding from the passage of the Evidence-Based Funding for Student Success Act, otherwise known as the "Invest in Kids Act," becomes available in fiscal year 2024.

According to the Illinois Board of Education, more than $300 million in new funding will be available for schools across the state. State Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said that $4 million of that will be made available to schools in western Illinois.

Among the schools in the region, the Moline-Coal Valley School District is set to receive the most. They'll be getting slightly more than $1.1 million. Other top recipients include the Monmouth-Roseville School District (nearly $586,000), Rock Island-Milan School District (almost $558,724) and Macomb School District 185 (approximately $455,164).

A list of schools in Western Illinois set to receive a portion of the funding can be found below.

Abingdon-Avon School District 276: $214,751

Bushnell-Prairie City School District 170: $35,769

Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District 36: $27,518

Colona School District 190: $72,476

East Moline School District 37: $171,819

Galesburg School District 205: $450,160

Hampton School District 29: $65,868

Knoxville School District 202: $103,887

Macomb School District 185: $455,164

Mercer County School District 404: $33,753

Moline-Coal Valley School District 40: $1,100,599

Monmouth-Roseville School District 238: $585,874

Orion School District 223: $33,868

Riverdale School District 100: $41,668

Rock Island-Milan School District 41: $558,724

Rockridge School District 300: $14,569

ROWVA School District 208: $8,362

Sherrard School District 200: $116,468

Silvis School District 34: $96,356

United Township High School District 30: $128,930

West Prairie School District 103: $8,330

Regional Office of Education #26: $2,312

Regional Office of Education #33: $63,121