x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Western Illinois schools to receive $4M in evidence-based funding

More than $300 million is available for Illinois schools during fiscal year 2024.
Credit: chas53 - stock.adobe.com
Closeup of an assortment of school supplies on a wooden desktop

MOLINE, Ill — Illinois schools will be getting a bump in their revenue, as funding from the passage of the Evidence-Based Funding for Student Success Act, otherwise known as the "Invest in Kids Act," becomes available in fiscal year 2024.

According to the Illinois Board of Education, more than $300 million in new funding will be available for schools across the state. State Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said that $4 million of that will be made available to schools in western Illinois.

Among the schools in the region, the Moline-Coal Valley School District is set to receive the most. They'll be getting slightly more than $1.1 million. Other top recipients include the Monmouth-Roseville School District (nearly $586,000), Rock Island-Milan School District (almost $558,724) and Macomb School District 185 (approximately $455,164).

A list of schools in Western Illinois set to receive a portion of the funding can be found below.

  • Abingdon-Avon School District 276: $214,751
  • Bushnell-Prairie City School District 170: $35,769
  • Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District 36: $27,518
  • Colona School District 190: $72,476
  • East Moline School District 37: $171,819
  • Galesburg School District 205: $450,160
  • Hampton School District 29: $65,868
  • Knoxville School District 202: $103,887
  • Macomb School District 185: $455,164
  • Mercer County School District 404: $33,753
  • Moline-Coal Valley School District 40: $1,100,599
  • Monmouth-Roseville School District 238: $585,874
  • Orion School District 223: $33,868
  • Riverdale School District 100: $41,668
  • Rock Island-Milan School District 41: $558,724
  • Rockridge School District 300: $14,569
  • ROWVA School District 208: $8,362
  • Sherrard School District 200: $116,468
  • Silvis School District 34: $96,356
  • United Township High School District 30: $128,930
  • West Prairie School District 103: $8,330
  • Regional Office of Education #26: $2,312
  • Regional Office of Education #33: $63,121

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa closed after years of financial hardship

Before You Leave, Check This Out