State lawmakers vote to suspend Illinois school mask mandates

The 9-0 vote to block emergency rules by the Illinois Department of Public Health affects all K-12 public and private schools.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Mask mandates for Illinois schools have temporarily been suspended following a 9-0 vote Tuesday by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) to block emergency rules by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The move affects all K-12 public and private schools in Illinois.

The vote comes after a Sangamon County judge ruled Feb. 4 on a lawsuit involving 145 state school districts that temporarily blocks mask requirements, quarantine, COVID-19 vaccination mandates and testing rules for those districts.

That order had caused confusion for some districts not involved in the lawsuit. In a footnote, Judge Raylene Grischow declared IDPH and ISBE's Emergency Rules "void" and said that other districts "may govern themselves accordingly."

Following the vote, Galesburg CUSD #205 announced they will move to "mask-recommended" instead of "mask-optional" beginning Feb. 16.

The district said it will still follow federal rules for masks on buses, but they will not be a requirement inside school buildings.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois will ease on indoor mask mandates beginning Feb. 28, if the state's declining trends in positive cases and hospitalizations continues.

Pritzker explained at a Feb. 9 press conference that masks requirements will continue at federally mandated places like schools, day cares, public transits, health care facilities and congregate care.