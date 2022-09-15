Quad City Illinois school districts gather for board member recruitment meeting

Three Illinois school districts partnered together for a meeting designed to help them scout new board members Thursday evening.

MOLINE, Ill. — Parents from three different Illinois school districts gathered at Moline High School Thursday night as the officials showed what it takes to become a board member.

Each of the three boards requires seven members, and each one currently has several open seats. Moline-Coal Valley is in need of four members, while United Township and Rock Island-Milan need to fill three seats.

"You, as a school board member represent all the citizens in the community, not just a few, not some but all citizens," Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage explained "...to enforce the law in Illinois school boards. Although elected locally, you are state agencies and carry out state functions, and it is quite regulated. Sometimes community members think that school boards really just do what they want."

But, Dr. Savage warned that serving isn't an easy task.

"The function of the Board of Education is governance, help establish the core values and the beliefs of the district, help establish the mission, the vision and the goals to set policy and the action that the Board of Education takes in a form at a public meeting, is to vote," she continued. "For superintendent and district staff, as well, their charge is management, objectives, action plans and procedures."

In order to run for a seat, each parent will need to gather at least 50 signatures from community members over the age of 18.

A board member's term runs for four years before they are back up for re-election.