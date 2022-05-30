14 hurt after boat explosion on Illinois River Saturday

Illinois DNR officials say that a boat exploded just after refueling on the Illinois River near Seneca on Saturday afternoon, injuring 14 people.

SENECA, Ill. — 14 people were left injured after a boat exploded on the Illinois River near Seneca, IL on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Illinois Conservation Police (ICP), at about 4:20 p.m. on May 28, a boat, about 40 feet long and boarded by 17 people, suddenly exploded at Springbrook Marina in Seneca, injuring most of the passengers.

Authorities say that, according to interviews and video footage, the explosion came from inside the boat, which had just finished refueling not long before the explosion.

A total of 14 people were injured in the incident: 13 passengers and a marine employee, who were sent to the hospital.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ICP authorities were at the scene for much of Saturday and the following Sunday removing debris and the sunken vessel from the area.

No information about the identities of anyone involved was released.