Illinois renters and landlords get 2nd chance at rental assistance

CHICAGO, Illinois — A new assistance program is giving Illinois renters and landlords help with missed rent.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority says the new program will open December 6, with applications closing on January 9.

The idea behind the program is to help with up to 18 months of rent missed during the pandemic.

Priority will be given to households earning less than 50% of AMI and to homes with one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

The following are tenant eligibility requirements:

Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence

Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the pandemic

Household income is below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), adjusted for household size

Household must have an unpaid rent balance

Proof of citizenship is not required. Rental assistance is not a “public charge” benefit

Tenants residing in state or federally subsidized housing are eligible to apply