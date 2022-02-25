Both Rock Island and Moline city leaders expect to use some of the funding for infrastructure projects. Rock Island leaders still want your input.

MOLINE, Ill. — City leaders in the Illinois Quad Cities area met with local leaders on Friday to share a vision for how each city plans to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

What to do with more than $20 million — that's the question for Rock Island and Moline city leaders.

On Friday, speaking to other area leaders, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms offered a look at the city's plan to spend more than $26 million in ARPA funding from the federal government.

"A good portion will be going towards getting some street projects done that we've not been able to afford to do," Thoms said.

Thoms hopes more community input on plans can happen within the next two months, before a final plan is sent to the city council for review and approval.

"I would say that we would see a final plan hopefully within less than six months from now but it's going to take some time because you want to make sure you do it right," Thoms said. "You don't get this opportunity again."

While Rock Island city leaders have not designated all of its funds for certain projects yet, the city has allocated about $2.5 million to redesign and revitalize the downtown district area.

In Moline, the city's more than $20 million in funding has already been allocated for some projects, too.

"Our infrastructure needs, like any old city, are significant," said City Administrator Bob Vitas. "Whether its road improvements or whether its water or sewer or storm sewer improvements, we have an abundance of those."

Vitas said the city's plan to expand internet access to homes and businesses is already underway.

"Whether it's shopping or education, or just surfing or streaming, we need to be there. We need to be a smart city, and that's what this is going to allow us to become," Vitas said.

Both cities are focused on improving infrastructure, and meeting the needs of an evolving Quad Cities.

"It's going to give us the kind of infrastructure dollars that the Quad Cities direly needs," Vitas said.

Moline city leaders are also looking at opportunities to expand affordable housing downtown.