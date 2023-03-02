Illinois Quad Cities farmers contribute more than $23K to fight hunger

Donations from the 2023 "Bushels for Hunger" program, now in its 13th year, add to the total contribution of $300,000.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the 13th straight year, Illinois Quad Cities area farmers are donating profits to help fight hunger in the community through the "Bushels for Hunger" program.

This year's contribution of $23,603 was announced at a press conference on March 2 at River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

That amount translates into 118,016 meals. This year's contribution now brings the total amount of meals donated to more than 1.5 million.

The farmers who participate in the "Bushels for Hunger" program donate grain that is in turn sold, with the profits donated to the food bank.

"We are tasked to feed the world, you know, we feel honored, and really work to feed our country, feed the world, and this is just another way that we can show that and what the importance of agriculture is, the importance of the farm community," said Jeff Kerwin, a Mercer County farmer and Illinois Farm Bureau District 3 Director.

Henry, Mercer and Rock Island County Farm Bureaus participate in the joint program, along with the following area grain elevators and ethanol plants: Atkinson Grain, Big River Resources, Cargill, CHS, Gavilon, Gold Star FS, Hillsdale Elevator, River Valley Cooperative, and Rumbold & Kuhn.