Illinois Protected Health Incident: Is your online information safe?

People receiving Illinois government assistance were at risk of getting their information compromised due to an unsecure website.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A state-run website that holds personal information for Illinois families receiving various types of assistance was not secure for a temporary period of time, according to the State of Illinois.

The issue was within the State of Illinois Integrated Eligibility System (IES). This system contains records for state-funded medical benefits programs, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The website was inadvertently allowing people who were no longer granted access to the system the ability to continue accessing information, according to a joint statement from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

"The information that potentially could have been accessed in a limited number of accounts included system-generated notices and documents uploaded by customers," said the statement, which was released Wednesday, September 22. "Depending on the individual case, the notices and documents may have included: name, address, case number, social security number, status as a recipient of public assistance, name of dependents, birthdates, medical information, and financial information. We do not know of any fraud related to this situation."

An update on January 8, 2021, was created to limit access to only the head of household. Previous access was available to prior or other household members.

Anyone who was potentially affected by the issue was notified on September 9, according to the statement. The Office of the Illinois Attorney General was notified on September 10.

An additional phone line and contact information was provided to any potentially-affected people. The phone assistance is available until December 8, 2021.