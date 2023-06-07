Help fight veteran suicide with 5K event in Sterling, Illinois this August

It's the first event for 22Mohawks Illinois, and they are hoping for a big turnout to make a greater impact on veterans' lives in the region.

STERLING, Ill. — The latest report from Veterans Affairs found 6,146 U.S. Military veterans died by suicide in 2020. That's 16.8 deaths every day.

That was 343 fewer deaths than the year prior, which the VA is calling an anchor of hope. It shows efforts to bring down the number of suicides are working, but highlights that more work needs to be done.

Organizations like 22Mohawks are tackling the delicate issue head-on through various programs and services being provided to veterans as they transition out of the military and into civilian life.

What is a 22Mohawk?

The 22 stands for an old statistic from the VA that found 22 veterans die by suicide every day. The Mohawk represents "the outlier" according to the 22Mohawks website — "The person who is not afraid to go against the grain, rise up for what they believe in, and above all, stand tall in the face of adversity".

What does 22Mohawks do?

The organization works to support veterans as they deal with the struggles of everyday life after serving our country.

"Be it physical, mental, or financial support, we strive to do everything in our power to improve the lives of veterans while combating PTSD and raising awareness for the prevalence of veteran suicide among our former service members," according to the 22Mohawks website.

The organization started an Illinois chapter of 22Mohawks in 2023, lead by Sterling resident and retired Army Sgt. Floyd Dunn.

"I'm just trying to bring awareness here, bring prevention here, run these programs to help veterans, because I think it's something in Illinois and locally that we need," said Dunn.

How will 22Mohawks Illinois help area veterans?

The organization raises money through various events, then uses that money to fund programs which help veterans. One of those programs is Pups for Vets. The organization gets dogs trained to serve as emotional support to veterans and their families. The dogs for 22Mohawks Illinois will be trained by Mushy Cookie K9 in Sterling, Illinois.

"We've given out 67 dogs since this program is started, and the suicide rate is zero with those veterans that have received an animal," said Dunn. "So I mean, those pets really do give those veterans some closure."

How can you get involved?

You can participate in the organization's upcoming 5K. The event is happening August 12th and will begin at New Life Lutheran Church at 702 W. Lynn Blvd in Sterling, IL.

The run begins at 8:00 a.m. If you would like to receive one of their special race shirts, you need to register for $30 by July 22nd at this link.

Dunn says $12 of that goes to cover the cost of the shirt and the rest is put back into the organization. There will be live music, food and more available.

If a 5K isn't your thing and would still like to donate directly to the Illinois chapter of 22Mohawks, you can do so by clicking this link.