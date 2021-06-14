Illinois National Guard deployed to help at manufacturing plant fire

The fire started around 7 a.m. on Monday, June 14 at Chemtools Incorporated in Rockton, Illinois - about 130 miles northeast of the Quad Cities.

ROCKTON, Ill. — The Illinois National Guard has been sent to help with the fire that broke out at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant.

The fire started around 7 a.m. on Monday, June 14 at Chemtools Incorporated in Rockton, Illinois - about 130 miles northeast of the Quad Cities.

An emergency evacuation was ordered for residents living in the area. It was advised that people wear masks in the impacted area, which was determined to be about a two-mile radius. Mask-wearing was suggested to prevent the inhalation of soot.

About 1,000 people have been impacted by the evacuation order, according to Rockton's planning and development administrator.

“I am monitoring this situation closely and will make all resources available to the surrounding communities as we work to keep people safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Teams from multiple state agencies are on the ground and coordinating closely with local authorities and we will continue to make additional information available as soon we have it. To those impacted, please listen to guidance from emergency officials and know that the state of Illinois is doing everything possible to protect you and your loved ones.”