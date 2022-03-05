Illinois and Iowa minority lawmakers react to possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

Both state legislatures are asking residents to conduct their own research before forming an opinion.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lawmakers from minority parties in both Iowa and Illinois have spoken out on the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Iowa State Rep. Monica Kurth (D-Davenport) sees the possible overturn as a step in the wrong direction.

“This is a health care issue. And I really feel that it ought to be a decision made between a woman and her doctor," Kurth said.

But Illinois State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) had a different view.

“My first thought, because I am a pro-life legislator was good. It's about time,” Kurth said.

Both Kurth and Bryant fall under the minority party within their states. Which means the majority party, still has control of where they live.

“Being in the minority is not pretty,” Kurth said.

Kurth said she fears the possible overturn will further cause a further split within Iowa’s democrats and republicans.

“I mean, we are pretty divided right now, as you can tell from us still not having adjourned our session?” Kurth said.

While Bryant, who is in favor of the overturn, fears Illinois will keep the same abortion laws, no matter the ruling.

“With the makeup of Illinois as it is right now, I don't foresee any changes coming,” she said. “It's always frustrating to me, when I feel like there is a supermajority that is calling the shots. For every person in this state. This is a really diverse state, I acknowledge that.”