Illinois governor says millions in funding is on the line if Rock Islanders don't fill out the 2020 Census

"Rock Island, I want to tell all of you who live here, the stakes could not be higher," said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — "Rock Island, I want to tell all of you who live here, the stakes could not be higher," said Governor J.B. Pritzker, as he urged the community to take part in the 2020 Census. "The stakes" he was referring to is the amount of funding that will come as a result of participation in Illinois communities.

Governor Pritzker visited Rock Island on Friday, September 18. During a press conference at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, he said millions of dollars in funding for public services could be on the line, depending on participation in the Census.

As of Thursday, September 17, Illinois was at a 95.8% enumerated response rate, based on housing units across the state, according to the 2020 Census website. Iowa stood at 91.5%.

At the conference, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said there were 13,000 Rock Island residents unaccounted for, meaning the city could lose $2.2 million each year for the next decade.