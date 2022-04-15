Illinois alum, athletic department to launch 'Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour' this summer

Coaches and players are taking part in the tailgate-themed tour which is free to all fans of the Fighting Illini. The tour stops in the Quad Cities on May 25.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Illinois alums and the school's athletic department have partnered to launch the "Fighting Illini Tailgate" — a seven-city trip through Illinois in May and June.

The tour will feature Illinois coaches, student-athletes, and administrators in tailgate-themed events which the school says are free to all and family-friendly.

Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman explained it's a chance for the school and fans to meet fans up close for the first time in nearly two years.

"It's time to get back on the road and provide opportunities for our coaches to interact with fans in a meaningful way," Whitman said. "Illini fans, especially in the state, are incredibly passionate and loyal, but we're taking our engagement to another level in order to grow our fan base back to its most fervent level."

Each event will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour for food, drink, games, photo booths and giveaways. Coaches will speak at 6 p.m. to recap the 2021-22 athletic seasons and preview the upcoming year.

2022 Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour Schedule

Wednesday, May 18 — Aurora, Illinois

Tuesday, May 24 — Springfield, Illinois

Wednesday, May 25 — Quad Cities

Thursday, May 26 — Belleville, Illinois

Tuesday, June 7 — Rockford, Illinois

Tuesday, June 14 — Winnetka, Illinois

Thursday, June 16 — Peoria, Illinois