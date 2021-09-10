Two Galesburg firefighters to be honored for excellence in service

Annual Illinois firefighter memorial and awards ceremony will honor Galesburg firefighters Joseph Brignall and Kyle Harms.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The 28th Annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial & Firefighting Medal of Honor Awards Ceremony will take place Friday morning. Among those to be honored are Galesburg firefighters Joseph Brignall and Kyle Harms.

The memorial will begin 10 a.m. at the Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial, located on the grounds of the State Capitol, and conclude with an awards presentation at the Bank of Springfield Center.

This year marked 15 years of service with the Galesburg Fire Department for Galesburg Firefighters Association President Brignall and 9 years for Harms, who was named the 2021 Galesburg Firefighter of the Year. The two firefighters will receive Firefighter Excellence awards, which commemorate an act of service in the line of duty that demonstrates excellence and professionalism in service to the citizens of Illinois.

The ceremony will include presentation of colors by the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois Honor Guard, remarks by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and State Fire Marshall Matt Perez as well as a Sept. 11 tribute.