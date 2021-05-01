Illinois Driver Services reopening Tuesday, January 5

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White sent out a reminder that the state's Drivers Services offices are reopening on Tuesday, January 5.
After months of closure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the facilities are reopening under standard safety guidelines, such as mask requirements and social distancing.
White also notes that that driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended to June 1, and reminds the public there is no need to rush while the winter weather makes travel difficult or dangerous.
WHile the reopening will pring traffic back to the offices, White also notes that many services may still be found online, including:
- Renewing a license plate sticker
- Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers
- Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs)
- Obtaining a driver record abstract
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and · Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.