Illinois Driver Services reopening Tuesday, January 5

Drivers Services buildings statewide are reopening under the usual COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White sent out a reminder that the state's Drivers Services offices are reopening on Tuesday, January 5.

After months of closure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the facilities are reopening under standard safety guidelines, such as mask requirements and social distancing.

White also notes that that driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended to June 1, and reminds the public there is no need to rush while the winter weather makes travel difficult or dangerous.

WHile the reopening will pring traffic back to the offices, White also notes that many services may still be found online, including: