Illinois DNR says backyard bird feeders, baths may be used again

The IDNR recommended that bird feeders and baths be suspended through May 31 in response to the previous levels of bird flu throughout Illinois.

VERNON, Ill. — Backyard bird feeders and baths are safe to use beginning June 1, wildlife biologists at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said Tuesday in a press release.

The IDNR previously recommended that bird feeders and baths be suspended through May 31 in response to the state's levels of bird flu, known as EA H5N1 strain of avian influenza.

The annual spring migration of non-resident waterfowl and completion of other migratory bird species means the risk of further disease outbreaks among wild bird populations has been minimized, according to the IDNR. They also said the bird flu has not been detected in songbird species.

"The IDNR would like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation in potentially reducing the spread of HPAI during this critical time,” said Chris Jacques, the agency’s wildlife disease program manager.

The IDNR is still encouraging people to avoid feeding ducks and geese due to the potential of bird flu occurring in resident waterfowl.

"Even in normal conditions, feeding waterfowl can lead to nuisance problems and, consequently, increase rates of disease transmission in wild bird populations," the IDNR said.

The IDNR recommends regular cleaning of bird feeders and baths and domestic poultry owners should remain extra vigilant. More guidelines for poultry owners can be found here.

The first case of bird flu detected by the IDNR in wild migratory waterfowl (Canada geese) in Illinois was found in March 2022.

Since then, IDNR officials documented avian flu-related deaths in the following birds: