Illinois Department of Public Health director announces resignation

Dr. Ngozi Ezike will serve her last day as the state's public health director on March 14.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After three years of service, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be leaving her position in just a few short weeks.

“It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Being the state’s top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it’s been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors,” Ezike said. “I want to thank Gov. Pritzker for the opportunity he provided me and for his dedication to the people of this great state. The dedicated men and women of IDPH, will continue their mission-driven work to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared March 1, 2022, as #DrEzikeDay to celebrate her accomplishments and service during her time as director.

“Her tenure [is] defined not only by her ability to provide the latest expertise and data, but also her empathy and compassion – becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois’ most vulnerable. Her departure is a change I am loathed to accept, but I have utmost faith that Dr. Ezike’s next journey will also bring more good to the world – as has been the hallmark of every step of her career. She will go down in the Illinois history books as a woman who saved lives and changed our state for the better.”

With all her being, @IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike has dedicated each day — EVERY day — to the agency’s mission to protect the health and wellness of Illinois. For the last two years, she’s dedicated each night, too. After 3 incredible years, her last day will be March 14th. pic.twitter.com/Z82X7J3xQF — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 1, 2022

The governor's office says IDPH Assistant Director Amaal Tokars, PhD., will serve as the interim director as a nationwide search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

"Tokaars has been an instrumental senior member of Dr. Ezike’s leadership team, and the people of Illinois will be lucky to have her watching out for them," Pritzker said.