Illinois Department of Transportation seeking seasonal help getting rid of ice and snow

The DOT will host an open house for job-seekers on Oct. 12.

MILAN, Ill. — The Quad Cities may not have any snow on the ground just yet, but officials are staffing up to be prepared for when the temperatures get cold.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is holding an open house to recruit seasonal snow and ice removal workers to brave the elements this winter. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Milan Maintenance Yard, located at 4128 69th Ave.

The starting salary for the roles is $4,850 a month. Anyone interested in applying for one of the positions can apply here, and applications are due by Wednesday, Oct. 18. Applicants are required to have a commercial driver's license and submit to a background check. Military veterans will receive preference in hiring and are especially encouraged to apply.