Illinois coffee shop adds drive-thru location to reach more customers, survive the pandemic

This is the second Cool Beanz Coffee House location, which will open by the end of next week.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Cool Beanz Coffee House is adding a second location in Rock Island for drive-thru customers, outside Bent River Brewing Company off of 24th Street.

Owner Annette Hutto says the location is opening to reach more customers, as indoor service is on hold and cases surge in the Quad Cities and across Illinois. She says business has been much slower this year at the coffee shop's original location because of the pandemic.

"We're hoping this will add to our money coming in and will keep more staff employed," Hutto says. "Overall, we think its good thing for our business, but also the community to keep more people employed and keep money in the economy this way too."

Hutto hopes to open by the end of next week.