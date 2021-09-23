Andalusia IL-92 bridge repairs expected to cause over 1 month of delays

The latest repairs in the "Rebuild Illinois" plans are projected to last until mid-November.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — Illinois Department of Transport (IDOT) has announced construction on the IL-92 bridge over Hills Creek in Andalusia will begin on Monday, September 27 and is expected to last over one month.

Located just east of 115th Street, the bridge will have its expansion joints replaced, weather permitting.

IDOT says motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time or consider alternate routes.

One lane of traffic will be maintained and controlled with signals and a barrier wall.

IDOT reports the $233,262 project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

This construction project is part of "Rebuild Illinois", IDOT's six-year plan to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck.