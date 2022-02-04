Judge temporarily blocks IL schools from enforcing mask, vaccination requirements

A Sangamon County judge issued the order after 145 school districts, including Rockridge, were named in a lawsuit in October 2021.

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. — Mask requirements, quarantine, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing rules are temporarily blocked for Illinois schools following a judge ruling on Feb 4.

Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow issued the order, which went into effect Friday afternoon, after Rockridge and 144 other state school districts were named in a lawsuit by over 700 parents against the IL State Board of Education, the state's health director and Gov. J.B. Pritzker in October 2021.

Rockridge School District released a statement, saying they are reviewing the judge's decision and will provide an update "as soon as possible."

A short time ago, an Illinois judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by more than 700 parents across the state that challenged... Posted by Rockridge CUSD #300 on Friday, February 4, 2022

According to The State Journal-Register, Gov. Pritzker responded to the ruling late Friday saying remote learning could take place due to the blocked mitigations.

“The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe while COVID-19 continues to threaten our communities – and this may force schools to go remote,” Pritzker said.

More than 700 parents took part in the lawsuit, claiming local health department should have authority to quarantine or mandate masks, not the schools.

The group of parents released a statement on Oct. 25, 2021, through attorney Thomas DeVore regarding the lawsuit.

"More than 700 Illinois parents brought legal action on behalf of their children, carrying out their parental duty to protect their children, and, indeed, all children of this State, from further transgressions by the executive branch of government," part of the statement read. "It’s far past time we restore the system of self-governance upon which this nation was founded. If the legislature won’t act to reign in these abuses, our only recourse to seek redress is the judiciary. Our children deserve no less."

According to these parents, Pritzker has continuously issued, "one-man edicts, mandates, orders, and one size fits all guidance," throughout the pandemic. They added he's done this without any public discourse and the parents claim the people's rights rights under due process under the law were, "shredded at every turn."