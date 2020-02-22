Davenport firefighters break through ice for rescue training

Davenport firefighters took the plunge, suiting up in near-freezing temperatures for ice rescue training.

Suits on, firefighters hit the ice for their annual ice rescue training.

But with the ice four inches thick, they had to chainsaw into it before they could start.

Whether it's on a lake, a reservoir, on a retention pond or on the river itself. Firefighters need to be ready.

Lieutenant Mat Eveleth has been a firefighter for 14 years and has gone through ice training five times.

The first step is to determine if the person can pull themselves out. If that's not a possibility crews will throw them a flotation device.

These rescuers say this time of year can very tricky. No one really knows how thick the ice is and how much weight the ice can withstand.

If you do happen to fall in, firefighters say you need to remain calm. The more you use up your energy the quicker you'll become cold.