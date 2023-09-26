Multi-car crash slows westbound I-74 traffic to one lane

According to fire crews on scene, two people were transported to a local hospital and another refused treatment.

MOLINE, Ill. — Just after a band of heavy rain dumped more than an inch of water in about an hour, traffic on the westbound lane of the I-74 bridge was slowed down to one lane following a car crash.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 26. Moline police and fire both responded to the incident.

Video picked up from News 8's BridgePointe camera shows at least three cars involved. One car was pushed up against the side of the bridge with what looked like substantial damage to the front and side of the vehicle.

According to fire crews on scene, two people were taken to a local hospital and one person refused treatment. News 8 was told it didn't look "too severe" by a fire crew member.

A WQAD reporter happened to be on the bridge shortly after the crash occurred. According to him, traffic was completely stopped for a time, causing a backup along roads headed westbound toward Bettendorf. Reportedly, two of the involved cars were "totaled" while the third had damage to its side.

The incident appeared to be cleaned up by around 6:30, with traffic returning to each lane of the bridge.

So far, none of the identities of those involved have been released, nor updates to their conditions in the hospital.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.