Two Iowans dead after I-74 crash near Bettendorf

Two people were travelling north on I-74 when their car drove off the road and hit the ditch, resulting in fatal injuries.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Iowans were pronounced dead Saturday morning after a crash on I-74 near Bettendorf.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, at about 6:33 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, officers responded to an area of I-74 West at the 3.4 mile marker after an Iowa State Trooper discovered a crash scene.

Investigators found that a car was travelling north on I-74 West when it drove off the road and into the ditch along the road's east side. The vehicle's two occupants were ejected, suffering fatal injuries in the process.

The victims, a 37-year-old Bettendorf woman and a 28-year-old Davenport man. Their names are currently being withheld pending family notification.