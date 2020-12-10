The Baseball field at Douglas Park hosted a new crowd that didn't cheer. Instead, they listened.

The Quad Cities organization, Well Suited, held its first "I Matter" rally in Rock Island Sunday afternoon.

The Baseball field at Douglas Park hosted a new crowd that didn't cheer. Instead, they listened.

"Their lives have values, they are assets to our community and they have the same hopes and dreams as everyone else," said Tracy White, the organizer of Sunday's rally.

White also organized a unified walk of the speakers and supporters, all Black men, onto the field.

"And these men share their stories of how they grew up," White said. "And when they're sharing those stories, those boys are seeing that, oh, he grew up just like I grew up."

Speakers, like Brean Woods, spoke of the importance of having faith.

"Our community, we need examples, and for us to show off the examples that we have within the community it allows people to see what can be and who they can become," Woods said.

Parents, like Antoine Smith, attended, too. Smith brought his son to the rally, as well.

"I wanted to come out here, and also break that barrier down and show people that it’s a lot of black men out here that do care about their kids, and would do anything and everything for their kids," Smith Sr. said.

They stood in unity on the Douglas Park field, doing their part to help Black boys in the Quad Cities achieve their potential.