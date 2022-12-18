'I don't want to leave anyone out' | Kinna's House of Love creates care packages for people in need

Leukinna Hodges is working hard with her team to help those in need.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kinna's House of Love CEO & President Luekinna Hodges is working hard alongside her team to make care packages for people in need.

The bags were filled with winter clothing and hygiene products.

"When I try to help them, they say they feel like nobody cares," Hodges said. "I'm going to help everyone, I don't want to leave anyone out."

Hodges says she understands what it feels like to be out sleeping on the street.

“I remember what it feels like. I still cringe when it gets too cold, sleeping on the street, so I can never forget what it feels like and I wouldn't want anybody to go through that," Hodges said.

More than a dozen bags were made. The organization hopes to receive more donations of clothing and food to make more care packages. Donations can be made throughout the week at the Lincoln Community Center.

"Most of the clothes were donated by the community. The money that is donated all goes back to the people of our community. It's because of them, we are able to help those who need our help during the winter season," Hodges said. "It's a way of saying we are here for you. Somebody loves you and cares for you."

The care packages will be handed out during Kinna's House of Love's Holiday Meal next week. The event will take place on Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. at Humility Homes in Davenport.