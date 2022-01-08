The QC's I-74 Bridge is a finalist for America's Transportation Awards

The bridge was recognized as having made a tremendous impact on the Quad City region since it opened in Dec. 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Aug. 1

The Quad City's most-traveled bridge has been named a finalist in America's Transportation Awards, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Interstate 74 Bridge is one of the final 12 contenders for the highest honor given to state departments of transportation, awarded by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AAA.

The I-74 Bridge will now compete for the national grand prizes, one of which will be selected by an independent panel, with the other being chosen through an online people's choice vote.

Quad City area residents can vote once per day until the contest concludes on Oct. 21.

The grand prize and the people's choice award each will net the winner $10,000 to be provided to a charity, not-for-profit or transportation-related scholarship within the winning state.

According to America's Transportation Awards' official website, The bridge was recognized as a contest finalist because of its impact on improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life and positioning the Quad Cities for future economic opportunity.

Tens of thousands of daily users have thoroughly enjoyed the bridge's expansive lanes, bike paths, pedestrian walkways and picturesque views ever since it was fully opened in Dec. 2021.

For more information about ongoing I-74 Bridge projects, visit their official website.

More From News 8