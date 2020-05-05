Hy-Vee places limit on meat purchases per customer

Starting Wednesday, May 6, customers can only buy four fresh meat items at once.

Hy-Vee leadership has announced plans to limit the meat purchases customers can make.

Starting Wednesday, May 6, customers will be limited to buying four packages of meat, which includes combinations of the following: fresh beef, ground beef, pork, and chicken. This applies to all Hy-Vee locations.

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers," said a statement from the company.

The limits are stemming from worker shortages at meat-production plants and an increase in meat sales at their stores.