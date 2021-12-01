Hy-Vee location on John Deere Road to close permanently

MOLINE, Ill. — In January, a popular Hy-Vee grocery store location in the Quad Cities will be closing its doors permanently.
In a post on the store's Facebook page, the Hy-Vee located at 750 42nd Avenue Drive in Moline said it will close permanently at 6 p.m. Jan. 1
Hy-Vee as a company issued a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 1 that said two locations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be repurposed. The Hy-Vee on John Deere Road and another located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, would also close.
Senior Vice President Tina Potthoff said, "Despite a recent remodel at this store, this location has not consistently met our financial expectations."
All full- and part-time employees at the locations will have the opportunity to be transferred to similar positions at other Hy-Vee stores within the area.
Pharmacy customers will receive a letter saying their prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby Hy-Vee Pharmacy or another pharmacy of choice.
There are currently 11 Hy-Vee locations in the Quad Cities area: six in Iowa and five in Illinois. After Jan. 1, there will only be four locations in the Illinois region.