Hy-Vee gives River Bend Food Bank donation of 4600 hams

River Bend Food Bank's shelves have been stocked full of meat thanks to a donation from Hy-Vee.

The grocery store chain sent out a wave of donations to five regional organizations, and River Bend received a gift of 4600 hams to restock its shelves.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, causing food bank shelves to deplete faster than usual.

"We're just trying to do our part. It's just trying to get food to the people who are in real need of it," says Hy-Vee district store director Tim Cernin.