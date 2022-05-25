Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 antivirals at its pharmacy locations

The type of COVID-19 antiviral will vary depending on the pharmacy location, according to Hy-Vee.

MOLINE, Ill. — Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now offering COVID-19 antivirals, the company announced Wednesday in a statement.

In addition, Hy-Vee will also offer Molnupiravir and PAXLOVID throughout its eight-state region to help eligible patients who have mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

Hy-Vee said the type of COVID-19 antiviral will vary depending on the pharmacy location.

To receive a COVID-19 antiviral, patients must provide a prescription from their health care provider. A majority of the antivirals are free with most insurances, according to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee says it will continue to offer over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests and additional testing options at selection locations. Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also available at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.

To view additional Hy-Vee COVID-19 testing options, click here.