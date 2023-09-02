North Scott Foods grocery store will become a Hy-Vee

The company says all current North Scott employees will retain their jobs when the ownership changes hands.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Hy-Vee is in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods grocery store in Eldridge, according to a release for Hy-Vee's communications department.

The longtime staple in the Eldridge community is located at 425 E. LeClaire Road and is open seven days a week.

According to Dawn Buzynski, assistant vice president of communications for Hy-Vee, all current North Scott Foods employees are aware of the transaction and will be offered jobs with Hy-Vee.

There is no timeline regarding the transition at this time.

Hy-Vee is based out of West Des Moines, Iowa and currently employs 93,000 people across its more than 285 stores. The company opened two new stores in Janesville and Oregon, Wis. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel