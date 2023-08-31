"We will help as much as we can" | Impact Life sending supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

The organization sent out blood to help collections locations in the area with no power.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Wednesday, Impact Life says they sent out supplies of blood to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall at approximately 6:45am CT.

Kirby Winn, Public Relations Manager at Impact Life, says some collection locations in the area are without power and hopes the supplies coming in will help with the burden.

"If a blood transfusion is needed in that region, we still want that blood component to be there," Winn added. "That's why you see blood centers all around the country coming together. We are shipping what we can because right now our blood supply isn't very strong but we have some that we were able to spare set aside and shipped to Florida, knowing that partners all around the United States are doing the same."

During the summertime, less blood is donated due to not having as many school blood drives. An increase in travelling also leads to less donation appointments.

Winn hopes to see an increase of donations in the next few weeks.

"If they come give blood, you're supporting your local hospitals. We never take blood aside and don't serve the local region where we have our commitments but we're also now helping an area that really needs it."

Diane Wulf, from Donahue, says she donates platelets every week in hopes to make an impact.

"I had a boss that had pancreatic cancer and at the time he needed platelets and I would donate for him," Wulf said. "I've been donating it ever since and I think I'm up to maybe about 56 gallons"

Wulf added she hopes others will help in donating more, saying "If you're able to do so, you should consider it. This saves lives and who doesn't want to make an impact in our community."

To schedule your blood donation appointment with Impact Life, you can click here or call 1-800-747-5401.