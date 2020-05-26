Hundreds without power in the QC area Tuesday evening

Hundreds of MidAmerican Energy customers were without power early Tuesday evening, May 26.

UPDATE: Around 7:20 p.m. MidAmerican Energy was reporting an outage impacting nearly 1,703 customers north of Preemption.

The outage restoration time was expected to be 8:45 p.m. As of 6:40 p.m. crews were en route to make repairs.

UPDATE: As of 6:20 p.m. the majority of customers impacted on the Iowa side had been restored.

Original:

Nearly 300 MidAmerican Energy customers were without power early Tuesday evening, May 26.

The outage map showed 94 customers without power on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities and just under 200 on the Illinois side.

On the Illinois side, the outage impacting the most people was due to an equipment problem, according to the outage map. This location was between East Moline and Carbon Cliff. There was no estimated time of restoration.

On the Iowa side, a vehicle crash had zapped power to more than 90 customers near Fejervary Park in Davenport, according to MidAmerican's map. That outage was expected to be repaired by 8:30 p.m.