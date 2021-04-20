Semi knocks out power to hundreds in Galesburg after hitting power pole on Main Street

Ameren Illinois was reporting nearly 700 customers without service on Tuesday morning, April 20.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Hundreds of Ameren Illinois customers were without power after a semi hit a power pole on Main Street Tuesday morning, April 20.

Galesburg Police did not yet know a cause of the crash or whether there were any injuries, but were able to confirm that this collision disrupted power service.

At 10:07 a.m. Ameren was reporting 696 customers without power. "Vehicle damage" was listed as the cause of some of the outages on the energy company's website.

The pole was struck in the 1600 block of West Main Street, where the outage was pinpointed on Ameren Illinois' outage map.

By 10:45 a.m., the number of customers without power was down to 539. Ameren estimated a restoration time of 12:15 p.m. for some customers.

At 11:23 a.m., the amount of affected customers was lowered to 283.

Here is information from an outage alert from Ameren Illinois: