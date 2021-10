The Humane Society of Scott County will offer 6 dog adoptions for free, paid through a local sponsor.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you have been waiting for a sign to get a fur-friend consider this.

Friday is National 'Make a Dog's Day'. The Humane Society of Scott County is offering 6 dog adoptions fully paid for through a sponsor, according to a Facebook Post.

The Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 West Central Park Avenue in Davenport, Iowa.

They can be contacted at 563-388-6655.