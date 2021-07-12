Human remains found along Maquoketa River

The remains were discovered by people who were floating along the river on Fourth of July weekend.

CANTON, Iowa — A group of people floating along the Maquoketa River discovered human remains near Canton, Iowa in Jones County on Independence Day weekend.

According to Jones County Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt, the remains were found on Saturday, July 3, just south of Canton, near 15th Avenue. This area is located about 60 miles north of the Quad Cities.

The discovery prompted a multi-day investigation, which included assistance from Jones County Conservation, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the DNR and Iowa SAR K-9 with cadaver dogs. They conducted a search along the river and wound up finding more human remains.