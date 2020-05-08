Here's how to register to vote in Iowa

You can register to vote online or by printing off, filling out and sending in a voter registration form.

With thousands of Iowa felons eligible to vote starting Thursday following Gov. Kim Reynolds' executive order, many may have never registered to vote before.

Here are the requirements:

You must be a U.S. citizen

You must be an Iowa resident

You must be at least 17 years old (18 years old on or before election day)

There are also a couple of ways to register.

To register online, you'll need an Iowa driver's license or non-operator's ID. Then, click here and complete the online steps.

You can also print out and fill out the form below.

If you don't have a driver's license or non-operator ID, this may be the best option for you because you can use the last four digits of your Social Security Number of simply check that you don't have any of the other documentation.

Once filled out, sign it, date it and send it to your county auditor's office.

