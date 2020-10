The city of Davenport is reminding us it's time to start thinking about snow.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport officials are encouraging residents to sign up for snow emergency alerts that would come through via text email or voice alert.

The city is set to test their alert system the second week of October 2020 so you'll want to get set up before that.

The form lets you personalize which alerts you want based on your needs.