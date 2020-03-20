How to find zen in your living room

With gyms and studios closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak One Tree Hot Yoga is bringing the sweat to you.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There are plenty of ways to stay moving even with gyms and studios closed and in some cases they are starting to bring the studio into your home.

"We started online classes that are accessible to anyone that's in the community near or far," said Shannon Wadkins. Wadkins instructed the 9am class I took for this story.

Hair up, yoga mat down and a cat running around like crazy it's time to stretch it out, all spread out in my living room.

"It's something we've been talking about doing for awhile but necessity had us jump start this," said Wadkins.

Every sequence and pose captured live and streamed through zoom.

"Basically they register with us onetreehotyoga.com and then we will send them a link to zoom and all they do is click on their phone or desktop or laptop with the code," said Wadkins.

So while classes may not be lined up in a sauna like studio anymore it still gets the job done.

"In this time of stress I think really doing yoga and having some mindfulness and a sense of normalcy is really important," said Wadkins

Whether you can hit the pose or not the only thing that matters is to let it go.

"Anytime we can give ourselves just a moment to stop thinking about what's going on in the world maybe 15 minutes or an hour whatever someone can manage it decreases stress and it's good for us to keep our bodies physically active and our minds calm," said Wadkins.

Making room for growth in a confusing time with one big breath.