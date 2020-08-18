How one local group wants to make real change during Black-Owned Business Month

The QC Empowerment Network is highlighting locally black-owned businesses and offering resources to those entrepreneurs.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — August is Black-Owned Business Month and one local group wants to change some people’s shopping habits.

Tracy White with the QC Empowerment Network says they’re hosting virtual seminars to discuss the different challenges and successes black business owners are experiencing right now. It's all being held virtually on the Network’s Facebook page.

A summary of the week's events is at the bottom of this article.

White says they don’t want people to start shopping at black-owned businesses just because it’s a trend or social media campaign. They want people to make a conscious decision to invest in the black community here in the Quad Cities.

"What we're trying to change is the narrative that you have to support a black-owned business," she says. "We want you to shop black-owned businesses. But the only way you can shop black-owned businesses is to know who the businesses are and you engage with them and you know what services they provide."

You can watch our full interview with Tracy White at the top of this story.

Black-Owned Business Month started in 2004. The US Census estimates there are about 2.6 million black-owned businesses in the country.





Social Media Events for the rest of the week

August 18: Take you Back Tuesday, featuring Rexie's Gourmet House

August 19: Humpday Food Review, featuring Roosters and Pee Wees

August 20: Thinking Outside the Box- Non-traditional Business, featuring Tyla Bolton and Lady T's Brownies